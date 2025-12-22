Caught On Camera: Woman Rides E-Scooter Inside Clothing Store In China, Shocks Shopkeeper

CCTV Screengrab | Instagram/@phoenixtv_news

Shandong: At times, shopping can become tiring when you have difficulty selecting the product that is right for you and have to walk from one corner of the store to another searching for it. Sometimes, you may even be unable to find parking outside the store for your vehicle.

A similar situation appears to have concerned a female customer in China's Shandong, whose video has now surfaced on social media and is going viral. The video shows a woman driving an electric scooter inside a clothing store while selecting garments.

The incident took place on December 18. CCTV footage from the store shows the woman circling around the shop as she glances at the clothes. Within a few minutes, she chooses her items, turns her vehicle towards the counter, pays the bill and leaves.

After the video went viral, the next day a delivery boy arrived at the store with his electric vehicle. He dropped off the items and then left the store.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from Netizens on social media.

One of the users said, "His shop will be the first ever drive-in clothing store in china or perhaps in the world?"

"Well at least she bought something. Quickly," another user said.

"Should be prohibited. Not because you need money, but let your dignity being walked over? Nah! I'd rather no customer rather than these rascal. The only thing I dislike Mainlanders are this such disgusting behaviours," a third user said.

The video has garnered more than 150 likes on Instagram in less than an hour.