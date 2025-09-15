'Tumhare Paiso Ka Nahi Fuk Rahi': Indian Woman Blurts Out After Getting Caught While Smoking Inside Passenger Train, Starts Crying Later; WATCH | X @tusharcrai

A viral video on social media shows an Indian woman travelling in a passenger train smoking inside an AC coach, which is prohibited by Indian Railways. The video was recorded by an onlooker who confronted the woman and asked her not to smoke inside the coach, and asked her to go out. To which the woman lost her temper and started fuming at the man. Further, the woman also started crying when she was being questioned by the ticket checker on the train.

It all started when a man confronted a woman smoking inside an AC coach of a passenger train in India. The lady, who was probably not aware of the rules and regulations regarding smoking inside the train, started fuming at the passengers who reprimanded her for smoking. During the brawl, she can be heard saying, 'Main tumhare paiso ka nahi fukti hoon' and was also demanding to turn off the video recording.

WATCH VIDEO:

FPJ could not verify the authenticity and other details of the video.

When the matter escalated, a ticket checker of the train reported at the scene and calmed down the situation. He listed three options as a punishment for breaking the non-smoking zone rule. On the other hand, the woman started panicking and crying when the TC arrived. The TC gave three options as a normal fine for smoking inside train, letting the woman go without any fine and the last option suggested to handover the matter to the police.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "What 'options' is the TTE blurting out? Will these "options" be given to a man? There are no options for such a crime. cig can cause fire in a train. The only option is to give harsh punishment. This rona dhona is just a natak to escape the fine."

While one user wrote, "Public transport is a shared space not your private space.. What about other passengers health and comfort? It’s not about gender, excuses or tears it’s about passenger safety and respect for public rules.. Women card is not to be displayed everywhere .. I hope the authorities teach her some Civic sense.."

Another user commented, "aise compartment mein baith ke kon smoke karta hai bhai. So many people can have issues with smoking or even the smell. I don’t understand what gives people such brainless entitlement."