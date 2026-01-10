Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos

A bold and unconventional form of protest by Iranian women is gaining global attention, as videos circulating online show women lighting cigarettes using burning photographs of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The act, both symbolic and provocative, is being widely interpreted as a direct challenge to Iran’s political authority and rigid social restrictions.

A digital symbol of resistance

Shared extensively across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Reddit, and Telegram, these clips have amassed thousands of views and reposts. Analysts note that the trend has become a striking visual symbol of dissent, one that spreads rapidly online and is harder for authorities to suppress compared to street protests.

Under Iranian law, defacing or burning images of the Supreme Leader is a serious criminal offence. The addition of smoking, an activity historically discouraged or socially restricted for women, adds another layer of defiance, signaling rejection of both state power and strict moral codes imposed on women.

Challenging social and religious restrictions

The protest appears to deliberately confront multiple taboos at once. By combining smoking with the destruction of a revered political image, participants are pushing back against mandatory hijab laws, moral policing, and long-standing limitations on women’s personal freedoms. The imagery has resonated internationally, drawing attention to the everyday resistance Iranian women continue to show despite severe risks.

Economic pressure fuels public anger

This viral trend emerges amid worsening economic conditions in Iran. Skyrocketing inflation, a rapidly devaluing rial, and rising food and fuel prices have intensified public frustration. In recent months, protests have reportedly included the burning of images of senior officials and vandalism of statues associated with the ruling establishment.

The movement reflects an evolution in protest tactics since the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, which sparked nationwide demonstrations. While large-scale street protests were met with harsh crackdowns, resistance has increasingly shifted toward symbolic, low-cost acts that can be shared instantly online and reach a global audience.