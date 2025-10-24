'Poora India Trophy Ke Peeche...': Mohsin Naqvi Receives Praise At Pakistani Event For Snatching Asia Cup From Indian Cricket Team | Instagram @pakclarity

It has been nearly a month since India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final match, but they left without receiving a trophy as they were denied it by a Pakistani official, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). After a row of disagreements over the handover of the trophy, the dispute remains unsolved.

The trophy is still kept in the office of Mohsin Naqvi, and he is adamant about giving it to an Indian squad member, ideally during a ceremony in Dubai. A standoff has resulted from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) persistent refusal to accept these demands.

In a recent viral video from a local Pakistani event, Mohsin Naqvi was seen being felicitated and receiving loads of praise for his firm stance during the dispute with the Indian cricket board. The speaker shared with the audience that Mohsin Naqvi was waiting for the Indian team to receive the trophy, but the Indian team was expecting the felicitation from someone else.

The speaker said, "Par unko yeh nahi pata ki humare chairman sahab vaazir-e-dakhla bhi hain. Unhone bhi team ko deshatgardo jaise handle kiya aur trophy gadi mein dalke lekar aaye. Aaj poora India trophy ke peeche bhag raha hain.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

However, the viral video is being trolled by netizens as several users are calling Mohsin Naqvi 'Trophy chhor.' One user wrote, "ufff, ek tum or ek tumhari ye choti choti khusiyan!" While one user commented, "Bhai champion kon haii india trophy yaad nhi rakhi jati par champion kon tha wo yaad rakha jata hai."

Another user commented, "He is A Proud Trophy Chor." While one user wrote, "No one is after your trophy. INDIANS ARE THE ASIA CUP CHAMPIONS WHO WON THIS FAIR AND SQUARE."