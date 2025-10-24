 Adorable Moment! Rohit Sharma Hugs Kids At Sydney Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video
Rohit Sharma was surrounded by enthusiastic supporters eager to take pictures and get autographs as he received a warm welcome.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Sydney: Rohit Sharma, the former India captain, received a warm welcome from fans at Sydney Airport ahead of the final ODI against Australia on Saturday, October 25. The star batter was surrounded by enthusiastic supporters eager to take pictures and get autographs. A viral video shows Rohit warmly hugging a young girl and posing for photos with her and her sisters, leaving the kids overjoyed. The video is  another reminder of why he’s loved across the cricketing world.

Rohit Sharma silences critics in Adelaide

Rohit Sharma delivered a strong performance in the second ODI at Adelaide on Thursday, scoring 73 runs off 97 balls. His innings included seven boundaries and two sixes. Although India fell short in the match, Rohit’s composed knock was a timely return to form as he gears up for the series decider on Saturday. Before the ODI series began, there was growing speculation about Rohit’s future in 50‑over cricket, especially since he has stopped featuring in the other two formats. His early dismissal for just eight runs in the opening match had reignited those conversations. However, the former India skipper silenced critics in style with his fluent fifty in Adelaide, reminding everyone of his class and experience.

A Happy Hunting Ground Awaits in Sydney

Rohit will now look forward to the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The venue has been a favourite for the star batter, where he has scored 332 runs in his last four outings, including a century and two half‑centuries. After rediscovering rhythm in Adelaide, he’ll be eager to finish the series on a high at one of his most successful venues. With his confidence restored and a strong record at the SCG, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to deliver another memorable innings and help India close the series on a winning note.

