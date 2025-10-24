Bizarre Scenes! Jannik Sinner's Shoe Falls Apart Mid-Rally During Vienna Open Match Against Flavio Cobolli; Video

Image: Tennis TV/X

Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open after a straight-sets victory over fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-2, 7-6. However, the match featured a bizarre moment during the first set when Sinner lost a point after his shoe broke in the middle of a rally.

The incident unfolded early in the opening set as Sinner, attempting to chase down a wide shot, suddenly couldn't run swiftly. Cameras later revealed that his shoe had torn apart, forcing him to stop mid-point. Cobolli, seizing the moment, easily won the rally, while Sinner appeared frustrated by the equipment malfunction.

Despite the unusual setback, Sinner quickly composed himself, changed shoes, and resumed play with renewed focus. He dominated the rest of the first set 6-2 and edged out his countryman in a tightly contested second-set tiebreak.

With the win, Sinner continues his strong indoor hard-court season and moves one step closer to securing a semifinal spot in Vienna, while fans are still talking about the rare “shoe-break” moment that briefly stopped the show.

Shocking! Daniil Medvedev Argues With Chair Umpire During Vienna Open Match Against Corentin Moutet; Video

Tensions ran high at the Vienna Open as Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev found himself in a heated argument with the chair umpire during his match against France’s Corentin Moutet. The incident occurred during the changeover of the first set tiebreaker when the score was locked at 6-6 (3-3), leaving both players and the crowd momentarily stunned.

Medvedev, known for his fiery on-court temperament, appeared visibly upset with the chair umpire. During the brief changeover, the Russian exchanged sharp words with the umpire. While the microphones only caught fragments of the conversation, Medvedev’s animated expressions and tone made it clear that he felt wronged by the official.

Known for his emotional intensity, Medvedev has had several high-profile disagreements with umpires throughout his career, and this episode added another chapter to that reputation. Despite the heated moment, he managed to refocus and continue the tiebreaker with characteristic determination.

As play resumed, the atmosphere remained charged, with both players displaying grit and resilience. Regardless of the final outcome, the argument between Medvedev and the umpire became one of the defining talking points of the Vienna Open, reminding tennis fans that emotions often run as deep as skill in the heat of competition.