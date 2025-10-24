'He Was Deeply Passionate About...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey After He Passes Away At 70

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt tribute to advertising icon Piyush Pandey, who passed away at the age of 70. The news of Pandey’s demise was confirmed by his sister, veteran actor Ila Arun, on Friday, October 24.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar remembered Pandey as a towering figure in Indian advertising whose creative genius transcended industries and touched hearts across the nation.

“Piyush was a legend of Indian advertising. Through his work, he spoke a language that resonated with the entire nation and touched countless hearts,” Tendulkar wrote. Reflecting on his personal bond with the late adman, he added, “Our interactions during ad shoots were always filled with warmth and fun. He was deeply passionate about cricket, but his true genius lay in his ideas and words, ones that shaped brands and became a part of our culture.”

Tendulkar’s emotional message concluded with a fitting tribute to Pandey’s lasting influence: “He will live on in every Indian’s heart and mind through his immortal work. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.”

Piyush Pandey, often hailed as the face of Indian advertising, was known for revolutionizing the industry with campaigns that connected deeply with everyday Indians. His creative brilliance at Ogilvy India and his iconic contributions, ranging from brand-building ads to socially impactful campaigns, cemented his legacy as one of India’s most beloved storytellers.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Sachin Tendulkar's Reddit Username? Check Out The Reason

In a fun and unexpected twist, cricket fans were left amused and impressed after discovering that legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar uses the Reddit username “The God Himself” during his interactions on the platform. The iconic name quickly caught attention, as fans felt it was both humorous and fitting for the man often referred to as the “God of Cricket.”

Tendulkar, who recently participated in a Reddit Q&A session, answered several fan questions about cricket, family, and his personal interests. But what truly stole the spotlight was his bold and witty choice of username. As screenshots and mentions of “The God Himself” spread across social media, netizens couldn’t help but react with a mix of admiration and laughter.

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/ Reddit

While it’s unclear whether the name was chosen with full seriousness or a touch of irony, one thing is certain, Sachin Tendulkar continues to win hearts, both online and off the field.