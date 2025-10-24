'I Miss You Every Day, Buddy': Ferrari F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Dog Roscoe Ahead Of Mexican Grand Prix

Image: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton shared a touching message on Instagram in memory of his late dog Roscoe, who recently passed away. The seven-time world champion, known for his deep affection toward his pets, posted a heartfelt note on what would have been Roscoe’s 13th birthday.

In his emotional post, Hamilton wrote, “Thinking of Roscoe always and especially today which would have been his 13th birthday. I miss you every day, buddy.” The message was accompanied by pictures of Roscoe, reminding fans of the strong bond they shared over the years.

Roscoe, an English bulldog, had become somewhat of a celebrity in his own right, often seen accompanying Hamilton to race weekends, paddocks, and even photo shoots. Fans around the world grew fond of Roscoe’s charming presence and his frequent appearances on Hamilton’s social media.

Hamilton has previously spoken about the joy Roscoe brought into his life, often calling him his “best friend” and “companion through everything.” The heartfelt tribute drew an outpouring of support from fans and fellow drivers, many sharing kind words and memories of the beloved dog.

For Hamilton, who continues to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport with Ferrari, Roscoe’s memory clearly remains close to his heart, a reminder that love and companionship often transcend the racetrack.

Howdy! Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Cowboy Look Ahead Of United States Grand Prix; Video

Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton gave fans a glimpse of his playful side ahead of the United States Grand Prix, sharing a striking photo of himself in full cowboy attire. The seven-time world champion looked at ease atop a horse, embracing a new experience despite previously being restricted by allergies.

“First time on a horse, definitely not the last,” Hamilton captioned the post. He explained that allergies had previously prevented him from riding, making this moment particularly special. “This @plus44world drop is my favorite we’ve ever done, so definitely wanted to do it justice,” he added, highlighting his excitement for the collaboration.

Hamilton also expressed gratitude to Bridges Ranch in Austin, Texas, where the photo was taken. “Thank you to Bridges Ranch for the great vibes, amazing nature, and for Jack the horse,” he wrote, giving a shout-out to the horse that helped make the experience memorable.

The image quickly went viral among fans, many of whom were delighted to see the racing star enjoying a distinctly non-racing adventure. With the United States Grand Prix approaching, Hamilton’s cowboy-themed moment provides a lighthearted and humanizing glimpse into his life off the track.