Lewis Hamilton's Beloved Dog 'Roscoe' Passes Away After Health Battle; Ferrari F1 Driver Mourns Saying, 'One Of Most Painful Experiences'

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has announced the heartbreaking loss of his cherished dog, Roscoe, on Sunday, September 28. In a deeply emotional message posted to social media, the Ferrari driver revealed that Roscoe passed away in his arms after a short but intense battle with pneumonia.

Hamilton first shared updates on Roscoe’s condition last Friday, disclosing that the bulldog had been hospitalized after experiencing severe breathing difficulties. Doctors sedated Roscoe to run tests, during which his heart briefly stopped. Though they managed to revive him, he was placed in a coma and kept on life support for four days.

Hamilton’s difficult decision

After days of hoping for a recovery, Hamilton revealed he had to make “the hardest decision” of his life, to let Roscoe go peacefully. “He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend,” Hamilton wrote. He described the experience as one of the most painful moments of his life, while also expressing gratitude for the unconditional love Roscoe gave him.

Roscoe’s special place in F1

Roscoe, adopted by Hamilton in 2013, became a familiar face in the Formula 1 paddock. Fans adored his appearances at race weekends, where he often strolled alongside Hamilton. The English bulldog’s personality and charm even earned him more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most famous pets in the sporting world.

Messages of support

Following Hamilton’s announcement, tributes poured in from across the Formula 1 community. His former team, Mercedes, shared a heartfelt message: “Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he’ll always be a part of our family.” Fans and fellow drivers also expressed condolences, reflecting the impact Roscoe had both inside and outside the sport.

Remembering Roscoe

Hamilton noted that bringing Roscoe into his life was “the best decision” he ever made. The bond they shared was evident in countless photos, interviews, and social media posts throughout the years. Roscoe’s passing not only marks the end of an era for Hamilton but also for Formula 1 fans who grew to love him as part of the paddock family.