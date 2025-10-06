'It Feels Good To…': Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Loss Of Roscoe & Ferrari's Challenges After Singapore Grand Prix

Image: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton opened up in a heartfelt Instagram post following an emotionally turbulent week that saw him bid farewell to his beloved dog Roscoe. The seven-time world champion, who finished eighth in the Singapore Grand Prix, used the post to reflect not just on his personal loss but also on his ongoing journey with Ferrari on and off the track.

“After a tough week, it feels good to be home,” Hamilton began, speaking about the pain of losing Roscoe, his longtime companion who had been a familiar presence in the paddock for years. “The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it.”

Hamilton’s emotional tribute came after a challenging weekend in Singapore, where despite a strong strategy, a brake issue hampered his performance. Reflecting on the race, Hamilton chose to focus on the positives, particularly the resilience of his team. “The media headlines only tell one story — one where we don’t get things quite right, or things don’t go our way. But what I have been focussed on… is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.”

In his message, Hamilton praised the team’s strategy during the race and their persistent work ethic, despite the setback. “We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.”

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's journey

The British driver, who joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, expressed immense pride in the team and reinforced his belief in what they can achieve together. “I see the progress we are making… but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better.”

Hamilton concluded the post with a rallying cry that encapsulated his spirit and determination: “There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there. Forza Ferrari.”

As the F1 season continues, Hamilton’s words stand as a testament to his emotional strength, competitive drive, and deep bond with his late pet Roscoe, whose presence will be missed in the paddock and beyond.