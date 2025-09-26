'We Don't Know Whether...': F1 Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Emotional Update Of His Dog Roscoe's Health Battle

Image: Lewis Hamiltom/Instagram

Formula 1 legend and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has shared a deeply emotional message on Instagram about his beloved dog, Roscoe, who is currently battling for his life. In a heartfelt post, Hamilton revealed that Roscoe had been hospitalized after suffering from pneumonia and experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

Hamilton explained that Roscoe, who has long been a familiar and adored companion to fans on and off the racing circuit, was sedated by veterinary staff in order to undergo necessary checks. Tragically, during the procedure, Roscoe’s heart stopped. Emergency efforts were made, and the medical team was able to revive him, but he is now in a coma.

“Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts,” Hamilton wrote. “I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped. They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he's in a coma. We don't know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we'll try to wake him up. I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The F1 community and fans around the world have flooded social media with support and prayers, expressing hope for Roscoe’s recovery. As the racing world focuses on upcoming Grand Prix action, many are also keeping a close eye on Hamilton’s updates, hoping for good news about the pup who has been so much a part of his journey.

Hamilton’s post is not only a window into the difficult moments he is currently facing, but also a reminder of the deep emotional connections athletes have beyond the track.

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Executes Dramatic 360-Degree Spin During Dutch Grand Prix Practice, Escapes Unscathed; Video

Lewis Hamilton provided a dramatic moment during the first practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort as his Ferrari car spun 360 degrees at the iconic banked Turn 3. The seven-time world champion lost control of the rear end while navigating the tight, steeply cambered corner but impressively managed to recover without any contact or major damage to his car.

The incident occurred midway through the session, which had already been testing for many drivers due to the circuit’s technical layout and unpredictable grip levels. As Hamilton approached Turn 3, he appeared to misjudge his entry speed slightly, sending his rear tyres sliding and causing the car to rotate completely on the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a moment that had spectators holding their breath, Hamilton kept his composure. The Ferrari momentarily pirouetted on the tarmac before coming to a brief halt and continuing without stalling or striking the barriers. Engineers on the pit wall and fans alike were relieved to see the Briton regain control with minimal drama, showcasing his razor-sharp reflexes and decades of driving experience.

Despite the spin, Hamilton’s Ferrari seemed to have escaped with no visible damage, and he returned to the pits shortly afterward for routine checks. His radio message to the team was calm and focused, indicating he was ready to get back to business.

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend is especially critical for Hamilton and Ferrari, who are aiming to build momentum in the latter part of the 2025 season. While the first practice session didn’t go entirely to plan, Hamilton’s quick thinking may have saved the team from an early setback.