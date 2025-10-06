South African Batter Tazmin Brits Marks Century With Unique 'Bow & Arrow' Celebration During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

South African batter Tazmin Brits lit up the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a commanding century against New Zealand, celebrating her milestone with a trademark 'bow and arrow' gesture that has become synonymous with her powerful presence at the crease.

Playing in Indore, Brits reached her hundred in style, crafting a brilliant 101 off just 89 deliveries. Her innings was laced with 15 boundaries and a towering six, anchoring South Africa's innings and giving her side the momentum in a crucial World Cup clash.

The defining moment came as she nudged a single to bring up her century. With emotion evident on her face, Brits turned to her teammates, drew an invisible bow, and let an imaginary arrow fly, a celebration that fans have come to associate with her fearless spirit and steely focus.

Her aggressive yet composed knock set the tone for South Africa’s batting effort and frustrated a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack. The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for Brits but also symbolized her readiness to lead from the front in high-pressure contests.

The ‘bow and arrow’ has become more than a celebration, it’s a statement of intent. And in a high-stakes tournament like the World Cup, Tazmin Brits once again showed she’s right on target.

Phenomenal! Anneke Bosch Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Maddy Green During NZ W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

South Africa's Anneke Bosch lit up the field with a moment of brilliance during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between New Zealand and South Africa in Indore. The Proteas all-rounder pulled off a stunning diving catch at backward point to dismiss New Zealand batter Maddy Green, showcasing incredible reflexes and athleticism.

The highlight moment came off the bowling of left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who had been building pressure with her tight lines. Looking to break the shackles, Green attempted a reverse sweep to pierce the off-side field. However, her shot lacked both placement and power, allowing Bosch, perfectly stationed at backward point, to pounce.

Reacting in a split second, Bosch flung herself low to her left and plucked the ball out of thin air, completing a phenomenal diving grab that left both teammates and fans in awe. The sharp catch ended Green’s stay at the crease and gave South Africa a crucial breakthrough in a tightly contested phase of the match.

The fielding effort underlined Bosch’s value as a complete cricketer and demonstrated South Africa’s high fielding standards in the tournament. Moments like these continue to define the intensity and quality of play at the Women’s World Cup, with Bosch's effort sure to go down as one of the standout catches of the competition.