Video: Bernabeu Turns Turbulent As Real Madrid Fall 2-0 To Celta Vigo Following Dramatic Double Red Cards Of Fran Garcia & Alvaro Carreras

Image: FanCode/X

Real Madrid’s home game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium against Celta Vigo ended in chaos on December 7, 2025, a 2-0 defeat that will be remembered not just for the result, but for a dramatic disciplinary collapse that saw the hosts finish with nine men.

The trouble began in the 64th minute when Fran Garcia received a second yellow card in quick succession, for two fouls on Celta players judged reckless by the referee. That automatic red card reduced Real to ten men just as the game was still very much in the balance.

The dismissal of Garcia proved a turning point. Celta seized the numerical advantage and pressed harder, eventually doubling their lead. The match then descended into even deeper disarray. In stoppage time, Alvaro Carreras was shown a red card for an outburst directed at the referee, a send-off for dissent that left Real depleted to nine players by the final whistle.

With two players gone, Real Madrid lost not only defensive solidity, but composure. The visitors exploited the gaps, managed the game smartly, and sealed the win, with the final blow delivered by Williot Swedberg, who scored both goals, the second one deep in stoppage time against the nine-man hosts.

Beyond just a damaging result, the collapse exposed deeper concerns about discipline and temperament under pressure at Real Madrid. Two red cards in a single match, especially avoidable ones, are rarely just bad luck. They reflect a loss of control, and on this occasion they cost Real not just a match, but also home advantage, momentum, and a blow in the league standings.

Real Madrid Apologises After Memorial Tribute Shows Wrong Player Instead Of Diogo Jota's Brother

Real Madrid has issued a public apology following a major blunder in an institutional tribute video, where the club mistakenly displayed a photo of Elche striker Andre da Silva instead of Andre Silva, the brother of the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

The error occurred during Real Madrid’s General Assembly, when the club was honoring figures from the football world who passed away this year, including Jota and his brother, who tragically died in a car accident. In a statement, Madrid said: “Real Madrid C.F. apologises to Elche C.F. and its player Andre da Silva for having mistakenly included his image in the obituary of an institutional video instead of that of Andre Silva, the brother of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool player. We regret this incident.”

The name mix-up has deeper resonance: the mistakenly shown Andre da Silva is a current player for Elche, the very club Real Madrid will face soon, making the error especially awkward.

While Real Madrid has shown sincere regret, the incident has sparked a wider conversation about attention to detail, in particularly sensitive moments, and the responsibility clubs hold when commemorating lives that were lost.