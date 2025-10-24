Star Raider Pawan Sehrawat Breaks Silence After Tamil Thalaivas Releases Him Midway Through PKL Season 12; Video

Image: Pawan Sehrawat/Instagram

Star raider Pawan Sehrawat has opened up about his controversial exit from Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season. The former captain revealed that being labeled as “undisciplined” by the management deeply demotivated him and left him questioning his treatment by the franchise.

During an Instagram live session, Sehrawat expressed his disappointment over the allegations, saying he had dedicated nearly two decades of his life to kabaddi and had always maintained discipline and professionalism.

The 29-year-old raider further stated that the management never clarified what exactly the so-called “undisciplined” behavior was. Sehrawat hinted that differences in strategy and planning might have contributed to his fallout with the Thalaivas’ management. He mentioned that he, coach Sanjeev Baliyan, and fellow raider Arjun Deshwal had worked on certain tactical ideas to help the team reach the final. However, those plans reportedly did not align with what the management wanted.

Sehrawat’s candid remarks have reignited discussions about how player-management relationships are handled in the Pro Kabaddi League. His comments highlight the emotional toll that reputational labels can have on athletes, especially when transparency and communication between players and teams are lacking. The controversy now raises questions about whether Pawan will return to the Thalaivas next season or seek a new chapter elsewhere.

'This Decision Has Been Made...': Tamil Thalaivas Release Captain Pawan Sehrawat Midway Through PKL Season 12 Citing Disciplinary Reasons

In a dramatic development during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Tamil Thalaivas have officially announced the release of their captain and star raider, Pawan Sehrawat, for the remainder of the season. The franchise confirmed the decision via a statement on social media, citing disciplinary reasons behind the move.

“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home and will not be a part of the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,” the statement read.

Sehrawat, who was one of the marquee players in the league and widely regarded as one of the most dangerous raiders in modern kabaddi, was named captain of the Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the Season 12 campaign. His presence was expected to boost the team's chances, both through his on-mat skills and leadership.

However, reports suggest that Sehrawat had a fallout with the team’s coaching staff, which ultimately led to this unexpected exit. While no specific details about the incident have been officially released, the situation appears to have escalated to a point where the management deemed it necessary to part ways with their star player.