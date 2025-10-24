MCA Inaugurates Club Members Lounge At The Iconic Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today inaugurated the newly developed MCA Club Members Lounge at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The state-of-the-art air-conditioned lounge, complete with premium hospitality facilities, was inaugurated at the hands of Hon’ble Shri Sharad Pawar, in the presence of Shri Ashish Shelar and MCA Apex Council members.

This initiative marks yet another milestone in MCA’s commitment to enhance the experience of its valued club members, who are regarded as the pillars of Mumbai cricket. The new Members Lounge offers a comfortable and modern space where members can enjoy matches and engage socially in a refined environment.

During the inauguration, Hon’ble Shri Sharad Pawar appreciated the contribution of club members to Mumbai’s cricketing legacy and urged the Association to name a part of the Wankhede Stadium in honour of former India captain Diana Edulji, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to women’s cricket in India.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Shri Ajinkya Naik expressed gratitude to Shri Sharad Pawar for his continued guidance and vision, stating:

“Our club members have been the foundation on which Mumbai cricket has flourished. This new lounge is a small gesture to acknowledge their unwavering support over the years. We will take forward Shri Sharad Pawar’s request with utmost respect and assure our members that the Association will consider it favourably.”

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, past cricketers, and members who appreciated the MCA’s efforts in continuously upgrading its facilities for players and members alike.