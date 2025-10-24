IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: Can Team India Halt Australia's Momentum At Sydney?

India vs Australia. | (Credits: X)

India will face Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, with play set to begin at 9 AM IST. With Australia already leading 2-0, the hosts will be aiming for a clean sweep, while India will look to salvage pride and gain momentum ahead of the upcoming T20Is.

The series so far has highlighted Australia’s dominance in home conditions. Their top order, led by Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short, has been in sublime form, providing the platform for commanding totals. Mitchell Starc has marshalled his bowling unit efficiently, with Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa consistently applying pressure in the middle overs. The balance and depth in Australia’s lineup have been key factors behind their success.

India, on the other hand, have struggled to find rhythm. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have failed to convert starts into big scores, while the middle order has looked inconsistent. KL Rahul’s resilience and Rohit Sharma’s power-hitting have been bright spots, but the team’s inability to capitalize on crucial moments has cost them both matches.

The Sydney pitch is expected to offer even bounce and good carry early on, favoring batsmen once they settle in. Spinners might come into play as the match progresses, with dew potentially influencing the decision at the toss. Given the recent trend, chasing could again be an advantage.

For India, the final ODI is more than just a dead rubber, it’s an opportunity to restore confidence and end the series on a positive note. Australia, meanwhile, will be eager to maintain their momentum and complete a statement 3-0 sweep at home. With both teams boasting world-class talent, fans can expect a competitive clash to wrap up the ODI leg in Sydney.

Australia vs India ODI series squads

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

When and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The toss for the match between India and Australia in Sydney will take place at 8:30 am IST on October 25, while the play will kickstart at 9:00 am IST.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Jio Hotstar.