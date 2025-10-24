 Did Gautam Gambhir Hint At Rohit Sharma's Retirement Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI? Check Out Video
Did Gautam Gambhir Hint At Rohit Sharma's Retirement Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI? Check Out Video

Did Gautam Gambhir Hint At Rohit Sharma's Retirement Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI? Check Out Video

For now, Rohit remains in the team, and the match result along with his performance reinforce the fact he still has the ability to contribute at the highest level. However, this incident underscores how even casual remarks in modern sports contexts can lead to broader narratives about legacy and change.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Image: ImHydro45/X

In a moment that has fans buzzing on social media, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was caught on camera telling Rohit Sharma after the second ODI against Australia: “Rohit, sabko lag raha tha ki aaj farewell match tha, ek photo toh lagaa do.” The clip, which shows Gambhir joking with Sharma seemingly about his future, was widely shared and sparked speculation about whether the veteran star’s playing days might be numbered. It is important to note that the authentication of the video cannot be independently verified.

The remark came after Rohit scored 73 runs in that match at Adelaide, anchoring India’s innings despite the team ending on the losing side. While the exchange appeared light-hearted, with smiles all around, its timing added fuel to the ever-present retirement rumours surrounding Rohit.

Read Also
'As Long As Woh Use Popcorn...': Abhishek Nayar Makes Cheeky Remark As Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill...
article-image
Read Also
'Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav Is Gambhir's Ego': Netizens Lash Out At Team India's Playing XI After...
article-image

Although no official statement has been made by either party about retirement, the question of what the comment might mean has become a talking point. Some perceive Gambhir's line as playful banter; others believe it hints at a transition in India’s batting order, especially given Rohit’s senior role and the emergence of younger players.

