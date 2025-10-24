 Global Sports Pickleball to Host School Parents Pickleball Championship in Mumbai
A one-of-a-kind event where parents rally, kids cheer and families play together

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Global Sports Pickleball (GSP) is all set to host the School Parents Pickleball Championship at the Andheri Sports Complex on November 1 and 2, 2025. Designed to bring families together for an unforgettable weekend, the event encourages parents to swap screen time for quality family time filled with sport, fun, and festive energy.

Pickleball’s growing popularity across India has made it a sport that bridges generations, and this championship takes that spirit to the next level. Parents from some of Mumbai’s top schools including Oberoi International School, Jamnabai Narsee International School, Aditya Birla World Academy, Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Shishuvan School, and Edubridge International School will step onto the court as their kids cheer from the sidelines. The tournament promises a vibrant atmosphere with engaging activities for children, food stalls, music, and a true carnival vibe for families to enjoy.

Hemal Jain, Chief Architect for Pickleball Growth at Global Sports Pickleball, said, “Pickleball is so much more than a game. It’s about connection and community. The School Parents Pickleball Championship gives families a reason to spend the weekend together in the most active and exciting way possible. There are no age limits, no barriers, just pure fun, friendly competition, and family spirit.”

Shashank Khaitan, Bollywood Writer, Producer, Director and Co-Founder of Global Sports Pickleball, added, “This championship is about celebrating families and creating memories. We can’t wait to see parents and kids share the same enthusiasm on and off the court. It is all about joy, laughter, and togetherness.”

This championship is set to blend competitive play with community involvement, showcasing pickleball’s accessibility and its rising popularity as a sport for everyone. By merging fitness, family time, and social interaction, GSP is crafting a platform that encourages parents and communities to adopt a healthier, more active lifestyle.

