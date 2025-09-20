Architect Pickleball Tour 2025: Abhijit Madbhavi And Ashutosh Madbhavi Lift Men's Doubles Title

Abhijit Madbhavi and Ashutosh Madbhavi won the men's doubles title in the Architect Pickleball Tour 2025 at the Andheri Sports Club. The winning pair defeated Husain Jariwala and Amar Jhaveri in the final. Rupesh Shah and Janhavi Damania won the mixed doubles event after beating Amar Jhaveri and Zill Jhaveri in the final.

With more than 85 of Mumbai’s leading architects and interior designers in attendance, the event transformed into a vibrant celebration of community, creativity, and sportsmanship. Across the day, over 50 matches were played, showcasing the enthusiasm and energy of participants who came together not only to compete but also to strengthen bonds within the design fraternity.

“The Architect Pickleball Tour is not just about the sport—it’s about building lasting relationships and celebrating the spirit of collaboration within the architect and design community. The overwhelming participation and passion displayed on the courts this year highlights the power of community and shared experiences," Gauri Verma, the Founder of I_ignite Inc (the organizers), said.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and networking session, leaving participants inspired and eager for the next edition of the APB Tour.