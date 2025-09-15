Sportvot x FPJ: Sonu Vishwakarma Wins Men's Singles Category Of Vidarbha Pickleball Open

Sonu Vishwakarma. |

Nagpur witnessed an action-packed day of rallies and thrilling finishes at the Vidarbha Pickleball Open held on 14th September 2025, as top players battled across multiple categories to claim top honors. The tournament featured intense matchups in Open Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, and Men’s Doubles, keeping fans engaged throughout.

The day began with the Open Mixed Doubles, where Sonu/Anuja edged past Tejas/Isha in a close contest, winning 11-9. The spotlight then shifted to the Men’s Singles, where Sonu showcased his dominance with an 11-5 win over Ritam, before Tejas overcame Gaurav 11-7 in another exciting clash. The highly anticipated final between Sonu Vishwakarma and Tejas Mahajan lived up to expectations, with Sonu holding his nerve to clinch the title in a nail-biting 15-12 finish.

In the Men’s Doubles, the pairing of Rohit/Gaurav started strong with a hard-fought 11-9 victory over Sonu/Ritam. However, in the decisive clash, Tejas/Vanshik delivered a commanding performance to defeat Rohit/Gaurav 15-9, sealing the doubles crown.

With high-voltage matches, spirited performances, and close finishes, the Vidarbha Pickleball Open truly highlighted the growing passion for the sport in Nagpur, leaving fans thrilled and players motivated for future competitions.