Sportvot x FPJ: Wynberg Allen Destroys Daly College 8-0 To Cap Off A Thrilling Mayo Football Tournament 2025

Mayo Football Tournament. |

The Mayo Football Tournament Senior 2025 continued at Mayo College, Ajmer, on 15th September with thrilling matches, high-scoring encounters, and standout performances across the day.

The opening clash saw Emerald Heights edge past VNBPS Pilani in a nail-biting 4-3 finish. Both teams were evenly matched with 50% possession each, but Emerald Heights converted their chances more effectively, taking 4 shots on target against Pilani’s 3. The game also witnessed a disciplined yet competitive display with 6 fouls from Emerald Heights and 8 from Pilani, while both sides picked up a yellow card apiece.

In the second encounter, Modern School secured a 3-1 victory over Corvuss American, dominating possession with 65% control of the ball. Modern School created 12 shots to Corvuss’ 9, and their clinical edge proved decisive, despite both teams registering 5 shots on target each.

The third match turned into a one-sided affair as Mayo College outclassed RKC Rajkot with a commanding 5-0 win. Mayo College controlled the game with 60% possession, unleashing 20 shots with 11 on target, leaving Rajkot struggling to respond. Their dominance reflected in every aspect of play, sealing a flawless performance.

The final fixture of the day produced the most emphatic scoreline, as Wynberg Allen dismantled Daly College 8-0. With 70% possession and 8 shots on target, Wynberg were relentless, while Daly College failed to record a single shot throughout the contest. With a mix of close encounters and dominant wins, the tournament’s momentum continues to build, setting up an exciting road ahead for the participating teams.