 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: How Are Teams Placed After Three Matches Played So Far
Afghanistan is currently leading Group B, while Team India are the leaders in Group A.

Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
The Asia Cup is well and truly underway with three matches already taking place. Afghanistan had taken on Hong Kong in the opening match of the tournament, with the former running away with a thumping 94-run win.

In the second match, defending champions India faced the UAE, and Suryakumar led the team to win the match by 9 wickets while chasing down a target of 57 runs. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bangladesh began their campaign with a match against Hong Kong. The match was a competitive one with Litton Das’s team ultimately winning the contest by 7 wickets.

Asia Cup points table

The tournament is being contested by eight teams who have been divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman in one group, while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Bangladesh in another group. The top two teams qualifying from these two groups will face off in the Super 4s with the best two playing in the final on September 28.

In Group A, India leads the points table with 2 points after a crushing win over the UAE. Pakistan and Oman will play on Friday, with one of them set to open their account in the tournament.

Afghanistan lead Group B with 2 points while Bangladesh are second with 2 points as well due to net run rate. Sri Lanka are 3rd because they haven’t played in the tournament thus far, while Hong Kong are at the bottom of the table with 0 points due to two losses.

