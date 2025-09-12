'Boys Did Not Play Really Well': Netizens React As Saim Ayub & Salman Agha Fall For Golden Ducks Against Oman During Asia Cup 2025 Match

Image: Sony LIV/X

Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 campaign took an unexpected turn during their group-stage clash against Oman, as not one but two of their top-order batters, Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha, were dismissed for golden ducks. The match, held at the Dubai International Stadium, was expected to be a one-sided affair, but the early double blow stunned both fans and experts.

Saim Ayub, opening the innings, was sent back on the first ball he faced, failing to make any impact. Soon after, captain Salman Agha met a similar fate, out for a golden duck on his very first delivery. The back-to-back dismissals rattled Pakistan’s start and sparked a wave of reactions online.

What made these dismissals particularly notable was the context: Pakistan had come into the match with a youthful and slightly reshuffled batting line-up. Ayub, seen as a rising star, was expected to anchor the innings, while Salman Agha’s leadership was under the microscope. Their twin failures only added fuel to ongoing discussions about Pakistan’s batting depth and temperament.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on how Pakistan’s batters, especially Saim Ayub and Salman Agha, respond to the criticism and whether they can deliver when it matters most.