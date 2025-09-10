Boom Boom! Jasprit Bumrah's Masterclass Yorker Stuns Alishan Sharafu During IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Image: Sony Liv/X

In a stunning moment during the Asia Cup 2025, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the best death-over bowlers in the world. Facing the UAE, Bumrah delivered a toe-crushing yorker that completely bamboozled opener Alishan Sharafu, sending the stumps flying and leaving the batsman stunned.

The delivery was a perfect mix of speed, accuracy, and deception. Sharafu, caught off-guard, had no time to adjust, and the wicket highlighted Bumrah’s deadly ability to execute Yorkers under pressure. This wicket reaffirmed Bumrah’s status as a game-changer in crucial moments and showcased his exceptional skill in white-ball cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah’s yorker not only removed an important batsman but also demonstrated India’s dominance in crunch moments of the game. His calm demeanor, combined with his pinpoint accuracy, makes him a vital asset for India in the ongoing Asia Cup.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Before The Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his trademark humour and charm during the Asia Cup 2025 as he shared a light-hearted moment with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem before the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Just as the two captains stood alongside the match referee for the toss, Suryakumar cheekily turned to Waseem and said, “Idhar mat dekho” (Don’t look here), in a playful tone. The comment, seemingly made just before tossing the coin, caught Waseem off-guard and drew laughter from him and those nearby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the moment of humour, Suryakumar was all business when it mattered. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, sticking with a strategy that has served them well in UAE conditions. The decision was made considering the pitch’s tendency to play better under lights and the team’s confidence in chasing.

India’s fans found even more reason to smile as their captain combined cricketing smarts with quick wit on the field.