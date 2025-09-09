Asia Cup 2025: Anshuman Rath's Shocking Dismissal Ignites Controversy In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video

Image: Drizzyat12Kennyat8/X

A fierce debate erupted in the Asia Cup 2025 opener between Hong Kong and Afghanistan after Hong Kong’s Anshuman Rath was controversially given out for a golden duck in the first over of the match, leading to visible frustration and heated reactions.

Batting first, Afghanistan had posted a formidable total of 188/6, buoyed by powerful performances from Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai. However, their strong position on the scoreboard was undercut when Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Rath early in the innings. On the second ball of the over, a back-of-a-length delivery drifted away. Rath, attempting to play the ball, seemed to edge it, prompting the umpire to raise the finger. Rath, uncertain whether it had indeed grazed his bat, nearly called for a DRS review, but was persuaded otherwise by non-striker Zeeshan Ali.

Replays revealed a stark scene: the UltraEdge showed a clear gap between the ball and bat, and Rath’s gloves were nowhere near the shot. It was clear, had he opted for DRS, Rath would almost certainly have been deemed not out. The realization triggered visible anger, as Rath was seen directing his frustration towards his teammate for discouraging him from challenging the umpire's decision.

This dramatic dismissal and its fallout quickly became one of the flashpoints of the match, spotlighting the high stakes and prevailing emotions in high-pressure games like the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2025: Azmatullah Omarzai Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes Against Ayush Shukla In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video

Afghanistan’s explosive batter Azmatullah Omarzai lit up the Asia Cup 2025 with a thrilling display of power-hitting, smashing three consecutive sixes off Hong Kong pacer Ayush Shukla during their group stage encounter in the Abu Dhabi.

The moment came during the 19th over, just as Afghanistan were looking to accelerate. Ayush Shukla, who had bowled with good rhythm until then, found himself at the receiving end of Omarzai’s brutal assault.

This explosive cameo not only injected momentum into Afghanistan’s innings but also rattled the Hong Kong bowling attack, shifting the energy firmly in Afghanistan’s favour. Omarzai’s ability to clear the ropes at will has been one of his standout traits, and this innings once again proved why he’s considered a game-changer in the Afghan lineup.

With the Asia Cup 2025 heating up, Azmatullah Omarzai’s form could play a crucial role in Afghanistan’s push for a historic deep run in the tournament.