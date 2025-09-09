'True Character Of Our Cricket Players': Suryakumar Yadav Faces Backlash For Shaking Hands With PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Suryakmar Yadav shakes hands with Mohsin Naqvi. | (Credits: X)

A video of Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign has triggered quite a backlash among the netizens. A section of Indian fans criticised the skipper for greeting Naqvi with a friendly gesture, given the current political tensions between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will battle it out on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, with the atmosphere at the venue set to be an electrifying one. It will be the first time the two sides will go against one another since the recent military skirmish after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the militant attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

With Suryakumar shaking hands with Naqvi, who is also the PCB chairman, he copped plenty of flak.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch some of the below reactions from the netizens:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)