'Temple?': Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mishears Reporter's Question During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference; Video

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav hilariously misunderstood the question asked by a reporter during the Asia Cup 2025 press conference on September 9, Tuesday in Dubai. The right-handed batter hilariously asked, 'Temple?' as the reporter asked whether players need to control their temper during the high-octane match against Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will battle it out on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, with the atmosphere at the venue set to be an electrifying one. It will be the first time the two sides will go against one another since the recent military skirmish after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the militant attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the question from the reporter was:

"Considering the recent situation between the two countries, do you think there is a need to give specific instructions to players to keep their tempers in control?"

The 34-year-old replied by saying:

"Aggression is always there on the field when we take the field, and without aggression I don't think you can play the sport, and I'm sure I'm very excited to take the field from tomorrow."

As for Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, he declared that there is no lid on anyone from showing aggression but feels people need to keep it only on the field.

"You don't need to say anything to anyone. If anyone wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome to do that. The fast bowlers, they always want to be aggressive, because that's what keeps them going. If anyone wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome to do that. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as they keep it on the ground."

"If your preparations are good, then you will be very confident when you take the field" - Suryakumar Yadav

When asked whether he considers India as favourites, the 34-year-old said he hasn't heard any such thing but said they are positive of their preparations. He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I haven't heard of it. But you have played in this format and you know how your preparations are. If your preparations are good, then you will be very confident when you take the field. We are playing T20 as a team after a long time. But we were here three-four days back, had some good time together as a team, and we are really looking forward to this tournament."

The Men in Blue will play a T20I after February.