Asia Cup 2025: Azmatullah Omarzai Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes Against Ayush Shukla In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video

Afghanistan’s explosive batter Azmatullah Omarzai lit up the Asia Cup 2025 with a thrilling display of power-hitting, smashing three consecutive sixes off Hong Kong pacer Ayush Shukla during their group stage encounter in the Abu Dhabi.

The moment came during the 19th over, just as Afghanistan were looking to accelerate. Ayush Shukla, who had bowled with good rhythm until then, found himself at the receiving end of Omarzai’s brutal assault.

This explosive cameo not only injected momentum into Afghanistan’s innings but also rattled the Hong Kong bowling attack, shifting the energy firmly in Afghanistan’s favour. Omarzai’s ability to clear the ropes at will has been one of his standout traits, and this innings once again proved why he’s considered a game-changer in the Afghan lineup.

With the Asia Cup 2025 heating up, Azmatullah Omarzai’s form could play a crucial role in Afghanistan’s push for a historic deep run in the tournament.

'Right Now I Feel Very Sleepy': Charith Asalanka's Witty Remark Lights Up Asia Cup 2025 Captains' Press Conference; Video

With the Asia Cup 2025 set to kick off in the UAE from September 9, captains from all participating nations gathered for a joint press conference that offered not just insight into their preparations, but also a few moments of humour. One such moment came courtesy of Sri Lanka’s captain, Charith Asalanka, whose light-hearted remark drew laughter from across the table.

Fresh off a long and demanding tour of Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka’s squad barely had time to catch their breath before arriving in the scorching Middle Eastern heat. A reporter, acknowledging the tight turnaround, asked Asalanka, “You just come in from Zimbabwe, so tell us about how you guys are feeling as a group? Having to hit the ground running immediately in this heat and humidity?”

Without missing a beat, Asalanka replied with a grin, “Right now I feel very sleepy,” prompting laughter from the other captains and media personnel alike. His honest yet humorous response perfectly captured the fatigue of international scheduling while easing the formal tension of the event.

Asalanka's joke also served as a subtle reminder of the physical and mental demands placed on international cricketers, particularly in back-to-back tours.

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9, promising high-octane clashes under the desert sun. As the teams brace for battle, moments like Asalanka’s quip offer a welcome human touch to the high-pressure world of international cricket.