Asia Cup 2025: Did Suryakumar Yadav & Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Avoid Shaking Hands After Press Conference? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Image: Gyanu Gautam/X

At the Asia Cup Captains' Press Conference, the Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly did not shake hands with the Pakistan team captain Salman Agha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and India will clash with Pakistan on September 14. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

More to follow...