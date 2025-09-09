Asia Cup 2025: Did Suryakumar Yadav & Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Avoid Shaking Hands After Press Conference? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

At the Asia Cup Captains' Press Conference, the Indian team captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly did not shake hands with the Pakistan team captain Salman Agha.
The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and India will clash with Pakistan on September 14. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.
More to follow...
