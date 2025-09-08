'Bachpan Ki Yaad Aa Gayi...': Rishabh Pant Takes Haircut Under A Tree, Recalls Adorable Childhood Memories; Check Pics

Image: Rishabh Pant/X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, not with a bat or ball, but with a haircut. The cricketer, known for his explosive batting and infectious energy, surprised his fans by sharing a heartwarming moment from his day: getting his hair cut under a tree, just like he used to during his childhood.

Pant posted a couple of candid photos on social media, sitting relaxed under the shade of a tree while a barber trimmed his hair. The setting was simple and reminiscent of old-school village life, a sharp contrast to the glamour and luxury usually associated with modern-day athletes.

Along with the pictures, Pant shared a caption that struck a chord with many, "Bachpan ki yaad aa gyi jab tree ke neeche I use to take haircut toh socha vapas try kru. Aur kitne logo ne at some point tree ke neeche haircut liye hai life mai toh batana jarur, memories rehti hai bachpan ki."

Fans flooded the comment section with their own stories and pictures, making the post a collective celebration of childhood memories and the beauty of staying grounded.

On August 18, 2025, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant took to social media to relive one of the most memorable moments of his career, receiving his Test cap from Virat Kohli. Marking the seventh anniversary of his Test debut, Pant shared a video of the emotional moment from 2018 and wrote, "Special day. Grateful for the journey and support."

Pant made his Test debut for India against England at Trent Bridge on August 18, 2018. At just 20 years old, the wicketkeeper-batsman announced his arrival with flair, hitting a six off Adil Rashid to open his account, a rare and bold move that reflected his fearless style. He went on to score 24 runs off 51 balls in the first innings, including two boundaries and that iconic six, before being dismissed by Stuart Broad.

Image: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

While his second innings yielded only 1 run, Pant made a strong impact behind the stumps. He took five catches in England’s first innings, playing a key role as India bowled them out for just 161 runs.

Since that debut, Pant has become a vital part of the Indian Test side, known for his aggressive batting, sharp keeping, and match-winning performances. His post is a reminder not just of where his journey began, but also of the support and mentorship he received from senior players like Kohli along the way.