 'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video

'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav gave a hilarious response to the reporter, who asked about Sanju Samson's chances of playing in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, Wednesday. The right-handed batter hilariously told the reporter, 'Aapko playing XI message kar deta hoon'.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav gave a hilarious response to the reporter, who asked about Sanju Samson's chances of playing in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, Wednesday. The right-handed batter hilariously told the reporter, 'Aapko playing XI message kar deta hoon'.

Despite his promising T20I numbers while opening the innings, the 30-year-old keeper-batter is not a certainty for the tournament. Samson averages a decent 32.63 while opening the innings in T20I cricket on 17 occasions but has clattered three centuries alongside a strike rate of 178.77.

With the reporter asking:

"My question is about Sanju. Can Sanju Samson make it to India's playing XI."

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It

Responding to that, the veteran batter said:

"Sir aapko playing XI message kar deta hoon main." (Sir, I'll message you the playing XI.) But yeah, see we are taking very good care of him and don't worry we'll make the right decision tomorrow."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On...

'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On...

Asia Cup 2025: Did Suryakumar Yadav & Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Avoid Shaking Hands After Press...

Asia Cup 2025: Did Suryakumar Yadav & Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Avoid Shaking Hands After Press...

Will Sanju Samson Play In Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against UAE? Video Shows Keeper-Batter...

Will Sanju Samson Play In Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against UAE? Video Shows Keeper-Batter...

Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹20 crore Richard Mille RM 27-04 Watch Which Costs More Than Asia Cup Prize...

Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹20 crore Richard Mille RM 27-04 Watch Which Costs More Than Asia Cup Prize...

PKL 12: Haryana Steelers Raider Naveen Kumar In Tears After Suffering Knee Injury Against Bengaluru...

PKL 12: Haryana Steelers Raider Naveen Kumar In Tears After Suffering Knee Injury Against Bengaluru...