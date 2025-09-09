'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video

Sanju Samson (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav gave a hilarious response to the reporter, who asked about Sanju Samson's chances of playing in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, Wednesday. The right-handed batter hilariously told the reporter, 'Aapko playing XI message kar deta hoon'.

Despite his promising T20I numbers while opening the innings, the 30-year-old keeper-batter is not a certainty for the tournament. Samson averages a decent 32.63 while opening the innings in T20I cricket on 17 occasions but has clattered three centuries alongside a strike rate of 178.77.

With the reporter asking:

"My question is about Sanju. Can Sanju Samson make it to India's playing XI."

Responding to that, the veteran batter said:

"Sir aapko playing XI message kar deta hoon main." (Sir, I'll message you the playing XI.) But yeah, see we are taking very good care of him and don't worry we'll make the right decision tomorrow."