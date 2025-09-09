Fact Check: Did Suryakumar Yadav & His Pakistani Counterpart Salman Ali Agha Not Shake Hands After Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Check Latest Video

Salman Ali Agha was initially seen walking away right after the presser. | (Credits: X)

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav supposedly refusing to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha after the Asia Cup 2025 press conference sparked plenty of buzz on social media. In a video later surfaced, Suryakumar briefly shook hands with the Pakistani all-rounder while getting down from the stage following the presser.

India and Pakistan will battle it out on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, with the atmosphere at the venue set to be an electrifying one. It will be the first time the two sides will go against one another since the recent military skirmish after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the militant attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Watch the below video of the moment between Suryakumar and Salman Agha:

"Without aggression, you cannot play the sport" - Suryakumar Yadav

When asked whether players need to keep their emotions in check in the high-octane clash against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav responded that aggression is a must to succeed in any sport. As quoted by India Today, he stated:

"Aggression is always there on the field. Without aggression, you cannot play the sport. I am very excited to take the field from tomorrow."

As for Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, he declared that there is no lid on anyone from showing aggression but feels people need to keep it only on the field.

"You don't need to say anything to anyone. If anyone wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome to do that. The fast bowlers, they always want to be aggressive, because that's what keeps them going. If anyone wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome to do that. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as they keep it on the ground."

Pakistan are coming off a tri-series win over Afghanistan and UAE.