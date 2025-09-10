Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With Impressive Performance At Dubai

Image: Sony Liv/BCCI/X

India delivered a dominant performance against the UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, winning the match by 9 wickets with ease. The Indian bowling attack dismantled the UAE batting line-up, leaving them all out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with a sensational spell, taking 4 wickets for just 7 runs, while Shivam Dube supported brilliantly with 3 wickets for 4 runs. The UAE batters never managed to build any partnerships, leaving India with a trivial target to chase.

In response, India chased down the total in 4.3 overs and lost only a single wicket, showcasing their supremacy in both bowling and batting. Abhishek Sharma played a quickfire innings of 30 runs, while Shubman Gill anchored the chase with 20 runs.

The victory highlighted India’s clinical performance, with both bowlers and batters dominating throughout. This comprehensive win sends a strong message to the other teams in the tournament, as India looks well-prepared and confident in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Before The Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his trademark humour and charm during the Asia Cup 2025 as he shared a light-hearted moment with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem before the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Just as the two captains stood alongside the match referee for the toss, Suryakumar cheekily turned to Waseem and said, “Idhar mat dekho” (Don’t look here), in a playful tone. The comment, seemingly made just before tossing the coin, caught Waseem off-guard and drew laughter from him and those nearby.

Despite the moment of humour, Suryakumar was all business when it mattered. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, sticking with a strategy that has served them well in UAE conditions. The decision was made considering the pitch’s tendency to play better under lights and the team’s confidence in chasing.

India’s fans found even more reason to smile as their captain combined cricketing smarts with quick wit on the field.