 Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With Impressive Performance At Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With Impressive Performance At Dubai

Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With Impressive Performance At Dubai

The victory highlighted India’s clinical performance, with both bowlers and batters dominating throughout. This comprehensive win sends a strong message to the other teams in the tournament, as India looks well-prepared and confident in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony Liv/BCCI/X

India delivered a dominant performance against the UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, winning the match by 9 wickets with ease. The Indian bowling attack dismantled the UAE batting line-up, leaving them all out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with a sensational spell, taking 4 wickets for just 7 runs, while Shivam Dube supported brilliantly with 3 wickets for 4 runs. The UAE batters never managed to build any partnerships, leaving India with a trivial target to chase.

Read Also
'Targetting Certain Players?': Netizens Baffled As Arshdeep Singh Axed For Team India's Asia Cup...
article-image
Read Also
Bizarre! Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Towel Distraction Gets Junaid Siddique Run Out...
article-image

In response, India chased down the total in 4.3 overs and lost only a single wicket, showcasing their supremacy in both bowling and batting. Abhishek Sharma played a quickfire innings of 30 runs, while Shubman Gill anchored the chase with 20 runs.

The victory highlighted India’s clinical performance, with both bowlers and batters dominating throughout. This comprehensive win sends a strong message to the other teams in the tournament, as India looks well-prepared and confident in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Campaign Launched To Make Parks Accessible From Early Morning To Late Night
Mumbai News: Campaign Launched To Make Parks Accessible From Early Morning To Late Night
Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid Committee Stalemate
Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid Committee Stalemate
Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO
Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital
Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Before The Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his trademark humour and charm during the Asia Cup 2025 as he shared a light-hearted moment with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem before the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Just as the two captains stood alongside the match referee for the toss, Suryakumar cheekily turned to Waseem and said, “Idhar mat dekho” (Don’t look here), in a playful tone. The comment, seemingly made just before tossing the coin, caught Waseem off-guard and drew laughter from him and those nearby.

Despite the moment of humour, Suryakumar was all business when it mattered. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, sticking with a strategy that has served them well in UAE conditions. The decision was made considering the pitch’s tendency to play better under lights and the team’s confidence in chasing.

India’s fans found even more reason to smile as their captain combined cricketing smarts with quick wit on the field.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Formula 1 Academy: Weaving the Perfect Line: The Art of Race Car Driving

Formula 1 Academy: Weaving the Perfect Line: The Art of Race Car Driving

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Rampaging Bharat Hooda And Telugu Titans Crush U Mumba To Finish Vizag...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Rampaging Bharat Hooda And Telugu Titans Crush U Mumba To Finish Vizag...

Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With...

Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With...

Bizarre! Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Towel Distraction Gets Junaid Siddique Run Out...

Bizarre! Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Towel Distraction Gets Junaid Siddique Run Out...

Boom Boom! Jasprit Bumrah's Masterclass Yorker Stuns Alishan Sharafu During IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025...

Boom Boom! Jasprit Bumrah's Masterclass Yorker Stuns Alishan Sharafu During IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025...