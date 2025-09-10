 Bizarre! Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Towel Distraction Gets Junaid Siddique Run Out During IND Vs UAE Asia Cup Match; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony Liv/X

In a dramatic moment during the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled a short delivery to UAE batter Junaid Siddique, who attempted to pull but missed. However, the real excitement came from an unusual distraction on the field.

As Siddique watched, he noticed a towel had slipped off the bowler’s hand as Dube ran in to deliver the ball. Distracted, Siddique pointed toward it, seemingly forgetting to remain inside the crease. Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson immediately spotted the opportunity and executed a brilliant underarm direct-hit. The third umpire referral from square leg added to the tension, and the replays flashed “OUT” on the screen.

Just when it seemed Siddique’s wicket was confirmed, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav intervened. Considering that the batter had been put off by the towel, Yadav withdrew the appeal, showing sportsmanship in a high-pressure moment.

The incident highlighted not just the alertness of the Indian fielders but also the leadership and fair-play approach of the team. Fans and analysts alike praised the quick thinking of Sanju Samson and the sportsmanlike conduct of Suryakumar Yadav, making it one of the talking points of the match beyond runs and wickets.

India eventually went on to maintain pressure on the UAE side, with moments like these underscoring the intensity and unpredictability of Asia Cup 2025 cricket.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Before The Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his trademark humour and charm during the Asia Cup 2025 as he shared a light-hearted moment with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem before the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Just as the two captains stood alongside the match referee for the toss, Suryakumar cheekily turned to Waseem and said, “Idhar mat dekho” (Don’t look here), in a playful tone. The comment, seemingly made just before tossing the coin, caught Waseem off-guard and drew laughter from him and those nearby.

Despite the moment of humour, Suryakumar was all business when it mattered. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, sticking with a strategy that has served them well in UAE conditions. The decision was made considering the pitch’s tendency to play better under lights and the team’s confidence in chasing.

India’s fans found even more reason to smile as their captain combined cricketing smarts with quick wit on the field.

