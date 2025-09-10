 'Ghadi Toh Pehna Nahin Hai But Sootron...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Cheeky Response To Question During Practice Session Ahead Of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ghadi Toh Pehna Nahin Hai But Sootron...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Cheeky Response To Question During Practice Session Ahead Of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener; Video

'Ghadi Toh Pehna Nahin Hai But Sootron...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Cheeky Response To Question During Practice Session Ahead Of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener; Video

The Men in Blue will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on September 10, Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. India arguably start as firm favourites to win the tournament but UAE showed glimpse of massive promise during the preceding tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav. | Image: BCCI/X

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav came up with a hilarious response when asked for time during one of their practice sessions ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener. Suryakumar responded by saying, 'Ghadi toh pehna nahin hai but sootron se pata chala hai ki it's 8'o clock.'

The Men in Blue will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on September 10, Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. India arguably start as firm favourites to win the tournament but UAE showed glimpse of massive promise during the preceding tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, the 34-year-old said:

"Ghadi toh pehna nahin hai but sootron se pata chala hai ki it's 8'o clock. (I'm not wearing a watch but sources have told me it's 8'o clock.)

FPJ Shorts
ED Registers Fresh PMLA Case Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Over SBI Bank Fraud
ED Registers Fresh PMLA Case Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Over SBI Bank Fraud
Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Beat Korea 4-2 To Begin Super 4 Stage
Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Beat Korea 4-2 To Begin Super 4 Stage
Mumbai’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule Explained, How It Will Affect Drivers
Mumbai’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule Explained, How It Will Affect Drivers
Shocking Scenes! St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players And An Official Robbed At Gunpoint In Barbados During CPL 2025
Shocking Scenes! St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players And An Official Robbed At Gunpoint In Barbados During CPL 2025

"I always have a smile on my face when I see those boys on the ground" - Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai-born cricketer also explained his style of captaincy, claiming that he doesn't believe in taking anything off the field, whether it's a loss or win. He believes wins and losses are part of the sport and that things start from scratch, no matter the result.

"I always have a smile on my face when I see those boys on the ground. For me, I think what happens on the ground, irrespective of if you do well or you don't do well, when you go out of the boundary, you don't carry anything. You meet your friends, your family. Everything is back to square one. Whether you score a 100 or 0, the next game you play, you start from scratch. So, why you want to go out of the boundary with a different attitude? Want to let the world know, I did this, I did that. Whatever it is, enjoy on the ground. At the end of the day, it's part of your life."

India will play a T20I for the first time since February 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: UTT 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 Witness Blockbuster Action

Sportvot x FPJ: UTT 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 Witness Blockbuster Action

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Beat Korea 4-2 To Begin Super 4 Stage

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Beat Korea 4-2 To Begin Super 4 Stage

World Boxing Championships: Nupur Singh Sheoran Assures India Medal After Beating Oltinoy Sotimboeva...

World Boxing Championships: Nupur Singh Sheoran Assures India Medal After Beating Oltinoy Sotimboeva...

Shocking Scenes! St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players And An Official Robbed At Gunpoint In Barbados...

Shocking Scenes! St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players And An Official Robbed At Gunpoint In Barbados...

Unbelievable! Ayush Shetty Changes Racquet Mid-Rally & Clinches Point In Style During Hong Kong Open...

Unbelievable! Ayush Shetty Changes Racquet Mid-Rally & Clinches Point In Style During Hong Kong Open...