 'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
As fans gear up for the big day, the players too will be feeling the pressure and excitement that comes with representing their nations in such a high-profile match.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Image: ACC/X

The stage is set for one of cricket’s most intense rivalries as India and Pakistan gear up to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14th at the Dubai International Stadium. As always, the match has drawn immense attention, not just for its sporting significance, but also for the political undertones that accompany any cricketing encounter between the two nations.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal shared his thoughts on India’s participation and the broader context surrounding Indo-Pak matches. Extending his support to the Indian side, Dhumal said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup." However, he also made it clear that India’s stance on bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains unchanged due to political tensions between the two nations.

“The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such an ACC trophy or ICC trophy, we will have to participate in that. So we'll go by what the government advises us to do,” Dhumal stated.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. Their meetings have since been limited to multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC events. The upcoming clash in Dubai is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams in good form and carrying star-studded line-ups. While the political boundary between the two nations remains tense, the cricket field continues to serve as the only space where they face off in high-voltage contests.

Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently replied, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah.” (Both are ours, God willing.)

This short but powerful comment has gone viral, as cricket fans gear up for one of the biggest rivalries in the sport. India and Pakistan are in the same group and are scheduled to play together on 14th September. Both teams will possibly play more matches together if they reach the Super Four and the final.

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s message shows that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with full confidence. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

