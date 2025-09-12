 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?

It promises to be a closely fought contest, with momentum, tactical acumen, and composure under pressure likely to decide the winner.

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: Bangladesh Cricket/Sri Lanka Cricket/X

The Asia Cup 2025 is heating up, and one of the most anticipated clashes in Group B is set to unfold as Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match, scheduled for an 8:00 PM IST start, carries high stakes for both sides, as the result could potentially determine the trajectory of their campaign in the tournament. While Sri Lanka enters this match with a rich legacy of six Asia Cup titles, Bangladesh are looking to build on their early momentum, having already opened their account with a solid win over Hong Kong.

Bangladesh’s early exposure to the tournament conditions may give them a slight edge. In their opening game, they chased down 144 comfortably, thanks to a composed half-century by Litton Das and some useful contributions from the middle order. While their batting seemed steady, it’s their bowling unit that now faces a stiffer challenge. Against Sri Lanka, they will need sharper execution, especially during the powerplay and at the death. Spin options like Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain could be key on the slower Abu Dhabi track.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the return of star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Though he’s coming off an injury, his presence in the squad significantly bolsters both their bowling and lower-order batting. Sri Lanka's strength often lies in their ability to control the middle overs with spin and finish strongly with the bat, and Hasaranga plays a central role in that plan. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera’s form will also be crucial, especially in taking early wickets to put pressure on Bangladesh's top order.

With the pressure mounting in the group stage, both teams have plenty to play for. Bangladesh may hold a slight edge due to their recent game time in Abu Dhabi, but Sri Lanka’s pedigree and the return of key players make them a formidable challenge. It promises to be a closely fought contest, with momentum, tactical acumen, and composure under pressure likely to decide the winner.

Squad Details

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.

