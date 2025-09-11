'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: Hardik Pandya/Shivam Dube/Instagram

Following India’s emphatic 9-wicket victory over UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener, all-rounder Shivam Dube addressed the media at the post-match press conference, where he reflected on the match and also spoke warmly about fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Dube, who played a key role with the ball in dismantling the UAE batting lineup, was asked about frequent comparisons drawn between him and Hardik Pandya. In response, Dube dismissed any notion of rivalry, instead emphasizing admiration and respect for Pandya's experience.

“Hardik is like a brother from whom I tend to learn a lot,” Dube said. “He has way more experience than me, both in the IPL and international cricket.” He further added that comparisons between the two don’t cross his mind. “Comparison, I never thought of, as my only endeavour is to learn as much as I can from his vast experience,” Dube stated.

Dube’s mature response highlighted his humility and team-first mindset, even as he continues to grow in stature as a reliable all-rounder for India. With performances like the one against UAE, where he took 3 wickets and bowled with discipline, Dube is steadily carving a place for himself in India’s T20 setup, while remaining grounded and focused on learning from senior players like Pandya.

India's win over UAE not only marked a dominant start to their Asia Cup campaign but also showcased the depth in their squad, with players like Dube stepping up and contributing significantly.

Team India Secure Their Fastest Win In T20I Cricket History During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE

India created history in their Asia Cup 2025 opener by recording their fastest win in T20I cricket. Chasing a modest target of 58 set by UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India completed the chase in just 4.3 overs, finishing with an astonishing 93 balls to spare. The victory showcased India’s dominance and aggressive approach in the shortest format.

The Indian batting lineup displayed clinical execution, combining fearless stroke play with sharp running between the wickets. Every batter contributed to maintaining a relentless pace, leaving the UAE bowlers struggling to make an impact. The win also highlighted India’s depth in batting, as the team efficiently chased even a low-pressure target.

This historic performance surpassed India’s previous record for the largest T20I win in terms of balls remaining, which was achieved on November 5, 2021, against Scotland, when India had 81 balls to spare. By breaking this record, India set a new benchmark for efficiency and dominance in T20I cricket.

India’s explosive start in the Asia Cup sends a clear message to their rivals, demonstrating their ability to chase any target with precision and intent. The team’s combination of aggression, timing, and strategic running makes them a formidable side in the ongoing tournament.