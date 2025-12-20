'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav is all but certain to lead India when chief selector Ajit Agarkar announces the squad for the t20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. That is despite SKY enduring a wretched run in 2025, failing to score a single half-century in T20Is. The 35-year-old who had previously said he was 'not out of form' promised to be back stronger'.

"Good challenging series, we did what we could. Only thing is we couldn't find Surya the batter, I think he's missing somewhere. But he'll come back strong. As a leader, very pleased with how the series went," Surya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.