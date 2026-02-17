 IND VS NED Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Match Live?
India have already sealed their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 with three consecutive wins. The clash against Netherlands is a dead rubber but allows India to fine tune themselves before a tough next round. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma will aim to use the opportunity to get some runs under their belt.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image

India will aim to make it 4 wins in a row when they take the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue were at their best against Pakistan, qualifying for the Super 8 stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The clash against Netherlands becomes a dead rubber, allowing Suryakumar Yadav and Co to experiment.

All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma who is yet to score a run in the tournament. Struggling with an illness, he played two games, getting out on zero in both games. Sharma came into the tournament as the World No.1 batter and a game against Netherlands gives him the opportunity to get some much needed confidence.

After picking Kuldeep Yadav over Arshdeep Singh as the extra spin option in Colombo, the team management is expected to go back to the two specialist pacers combination. If Bumrah is rested, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep are expected to start. The two likely spinners will be Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel.

The Netherlands would need drastic improvement in their batting and bowling to compete with the defending champions. They lost heavily to USA in their previous game after a convincing win over Namibia.

IND Vs NED Live Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs NED match kick starts at 7:00 PM IST. Toss is set to be at 6:30 PM IST.

