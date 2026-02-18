Shocking Scenes! Bottle Thrown By Benfica Crowd Hits Vinicius Junior As Tensions Soar During Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League Clash; Video

heis_fede/X

The UEFA Champions League playoff first-leg tie between Benfica and Real Madrid on Tuesday night was overshadowed by unsavoury scenes involving supporters at the Estadio da Luz, culminating in a bottle being thrown at Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior while he prepared to take a corner kick late in the match.

Real Madrid took the lead in the match through a stunning curling strike by Vinicius in the second half. However, celebrations were cut short by controversy. Shortly after his goal, Vinicius was involved in a heated exchange with Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni, after which he approached referee Francois Letexier to allege that he had been racially insulted. UEFA’s anti-racism protocol was activated and play was halted for roughly ten minutes as discussions took place on the pitch.

When the game finally resumed, the atmosphere remained hostile. Benfica supporters repeatedly jeered Vinicius whenever he touched the ball, particularly near the corner flag, a section of the stadium where he had celebrated earlier in the match. Late in stoppage time, as Vinicius was getting ready to take a corner, a water bottle was thrown from the crowd and struck him on the arm, one of several objects hurled toward the Real Madrid players during the closing stages.

Despite the tension, Real Madrid held on to their 1-0 lead and will take that advantage into the second leg back at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the match will likely be remembered as much for the disturbances in the stands as for the action on the pitch.

UEFA may now investigate the crowd incidents, including the bottle-throwing episode, as clubs and governing bodies seek to clamp down on unsafe behaviour by supporters at high-profile matches like this one.