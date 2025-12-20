VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Six Injures Cameraman, India Star Apologises, Hugs Him In Heartwarming Moment

Hardik Pandya was at his brutal best in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The all-rounder struck 5 sixes en route a 16-ball half-century in front of his home crowd in Ahmedabad. One of the sixes struck a camera operator, leaving a huge bruise. After the game, Hardik tended to him applying ice pack on his wound and hugging him in a way to apologise.

One of Pandya’s massive sixes led to an unexpected moment off the field when the ball struck a cameraman stationed near the boundary. After the game, Hardik checked in on him with some concern. Hardik ensured he was attended to and even helping apply an ice pack. The 32-year-old also hugged the cameraman, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

India star Hardik Pandya went berserk during the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. Pandya torched a 16-ball half-century to power India to a dominating score at his home crowd. The 32-year-old batted aggressively from ball 1 continuing his fine form with the bat. Pandya struck a 16-ball half-century in Ahmedabad, with 4 fours and 5 sixes during his stay at the crease. It is the second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is.

Hardik Pandya eventually was dismissed for 63 off just 25 balls, building a stellar partnership with Tilak Varma in the middle. The duo put on 105 off just 44 balls, with Hardik being the aggressor in chief. They powered India to a score well above 200 in the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad. The hosts eventually sealed a 30-run win to seal the series, with Hardik winning the player of the match award for his efforts.