 VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Six Injures Cameraman, India Star Apologises, Hugs Him In Heartwarming Moment
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Hardik Pandya Six Injures Cameraman, India Star Apologises, Hugs Him In Heartwarming Moment

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Six Injures Cameraman, India Star Apologises, Hugs Him In Heartwarming Moment

Hardik Pandya was at his brutal best in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The all-rounder struck 5 sixes en route a 16-ball half-century in front of his home crowd in Ahmedabad. One of the sixes struck a camera operator, leaving a huge bruise. After the game, Hardik tended to him applying ice pack on his wound and hugging him in a way to apologise.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image

Hardik Pandya was at his brutal best in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The all-rounder struck 5 sixes en route a 16-ball half-century in front of his home crowd in Ahmedabad. One of the sixes struck a camera operator, leaving a huge bruise. After the game, Hardik tended to him applying ice pack on his wound and hugging him in a way to apologise.

One of Pandya’s massive sixes led to an unexpected moment off the field when the ball struck a cameraman stationed near the boundary. After the game, Hardik checked in on him with some concern. Hardik ensured he was attended to and even helping apply an ice pack. The 32-year-old also hugged the cameraman, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

Read Also
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Blows Kisses, Dedicates Half-Century To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma...
article-image

India star Hardik Pandya went berserk during the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. Pandya torched a 16-ball half-century to power India to a dominating score at his home crowd. The 32-year-old batted aggressively from ball 1 continuing his fine form with the bat. Pandya struck a 16-ball half-century in Ahmedabad, with 4 fours and 5 sixes during his stay at the crease. It is the second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is.

Hardik Pandya eventually was dismissed for 63 off just 25 balls, building a stellar partnership with Tilak Varma in the middle. The duo put on 105 off just 44 balls, with Hardik being the aggressor in chief. They powered India to a score well above 200 in the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad. The hosts eventually sealed a 30-run win to seal the series, with Hardik winning the player of the match award for his efforts.

FPJ Shorts
India To Slash Import Duties On Key Omani Goods Under New Trade Pact
India To Slash Import Duties On Key Omani Goods Under New Trade Pact
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup...

'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Confirms Mumbai Availability Ahead Of IND Vs NZ...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Confirms Mumbai Availability Ahead Of IND Vs NZ...

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Six Injures Cameraman, India Star Apologises, Hugs Him In Heartwarming Moment

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Six Injures Cameraman, India Star Apologises, Hugs Him In Heartwarming Moment

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20...

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Franchise Owners Hail Pickleball's Rapid Rise In...

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Franchise Owners Hail Pickleball's Rapid Rise In...