'Woh Bhi Mai Hi Bolu?': Suryakumar Yadav's Witty Comment Steals The Show Ahead Of IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: Sony Sports Network/YouTube

Team India's cricketers were seen having a great time during a fun photoshoot ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. The light-hearted video was shared by Sony Sports Network and gave fans a glimpse of the team’s cheerful mood before their campaign begins in Dubai.

One of the funniest moments came when captain Suryakumar Yadav held a clapperboard for the shoot. When asked to count down “3 2 1,” he jokingly said, “Accha, woh bhi mai hi bolu?” (Okay, should I also say that?). His comment made everyone laugh and showed his fun-loving side.

These behind-the-scenes moments show that Team India is not just focused and ready for the tournament, but also relaxed, united, and enjoying their time together. With the match against UAE just around the corner, fans are excited to see their favorite players both on and off the field.

Asia Cup 2025: Did Suryakumar Yadav & Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Avoid Shaking Hands After Press Conference? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

At the Asia Cup 2025 joint captains' press conference held in Dubai on September 9, 2025, a subtle but telling moment caught attention just as the event drew to a close. While all captains were present on stage including India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha, the customary handshake or embrace typically offered between rivals was notably absent at that moment. Instead, Agha and Yadav ended proceedings with a muted exit, no hugs, no on‑stage greetings.

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and India will clash with Pakistan on September 14. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

This subdued stage exit, reflects the delicate balance maintained between sportsmanship and sensitive regional dynamics. The controlled atmosphere within the press room suggests both captains were conscious of optics particularly given the high-stakes nature of an India–Pakistan cricket match amid broader geopolitical undertones.