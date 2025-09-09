'Right Now I Feel Very Sleepy': Charith Asalanka's Witty Remark Lights Up Asia Cup 2025 Captains' Press Conference; Video

Image: ICC/Asia Cricket Council/X/ YouTube

With the Asia Cup 2025 set to kick off in the UAE from September 9, captains from all participating nations gathered for a joint press conference that offered not just insight into their preparations, but also a few moments of humour. One such moment came courtesy of Sri Lanka’s captain, Charith Asalanka, whose light-hearted remark drew laughter from across the table.

Fresh off a long and demanding tour of Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka’s squad barely had time to catch their breath before arriving in the scorching Middle Eastern heat. A reporter, acknowledging the tight turnaround, asked Asalanka, “You just come in from Zimbabwe, so tell us about how you guys are feeling as a group? Having to hit the ground running immediately in this heat and humidity?”

Without missing a beat, Asalanka replied with a grin, “Right now I feel very sleepy,” prompting laughter from the other captains and media personnel alike. His honest yet humorous response perfectly captured the fatigue of international scheduling while easing the formal tension of the event.

Asalanka's joke also served as a subtle reminder of the physical and mental demands placed on international cricketers, particularly in back-to-back tours.

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9, promising high-octane clashes under the desert sun. As the teams brace for battle, moments like Asalanka’s quip offer a welcome human touch to the high-pressure world of international cricket.

Asia Cup 2025: Did Suryakumar Yadav & Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Avoid Shaking Hands After Press Conference? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

At the Asia Cup 2025 joint captains' press conference held in Dubai on September 9, 2025, a subtle but telling moment caught attention just as the event drew to a close. While all captains were present on stage including India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha, the customary handshake or embrace typically offered between rivals was notably absent at that moment. Instead, Agha and Yadav ended proceedings with a muted exit, no hugs, no on‑stage greetings.

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and India will clash with Pakistan on September 14. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

This subdued stage exit, reflects the delicate balance maintained between sportsmanship and sensitive regional dynamics. The controlled atmosphere within the press room suggests both captains were conscious of optics particularly given the high-stakes nature of an India–Pakistan cricket match amid broader geopolitical undertones.