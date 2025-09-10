 Afghanistan Beat Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup Opener
HomeSportsAfghanistan Beat Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup Opener

Afghanistan Beat Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup Opener

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
article-image

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong by 94 runs in the Asia Cup tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, opener Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai hit fine fifties as Afghanistan posted 188 for six.

Atal (73 not out off 52 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (33) shared a 51-run stand for the third wicket before Omarzai provided the late charge with a blazing 21-ball 53.

In reply, Hong Kong could manage only 94 for nine in 20 overs with Babar Hayat top-scoring with a 43-ball 39.

article-image

Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/16), Gulbadin Naib (2/8), Azmatullah Omarzai (1/4) and Noor Ahmed (1/16) were among wickets.

For Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah (2/24) and Ayush Shukla (2/54) snapped two wickets and Ateeq Iqbal (1/7) and Ehsan Khan (1/28) accounted for one each.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 188 for six in 20 overs (Sediqullah Atal 73, Azmatullah Omarzai 53; Kinchit Shah 2/24).

Hong Kong: 94 for nine in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 39; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/16, Gulbadin Naib 2/8).

