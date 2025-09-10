Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Keeps Eye On UAE Batters Ahead Of Opening Match; Video

Image: X

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh observed UAE’s batters who were fine-tuning their skills in the nets ahead of their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The left-arm pacer will be eager to hit the strides from the very first match as Team India looks to defend the trophy.

Arshdeep Singh on the verge of breaking records

Arshdeep, India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, has 99 wickets in 63 matches at an average of 18.30. He needs just one more wicket to become the fastest and the first Indian pacer to reach 100 T20I wickets. He could also become the fourth-fastest bowler overall to reach the milestone, following Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, who achieved it in just 53 matches. In 3 T20I matches played this year, Arshdeep has claimed four wickets at an average of 23.00, with best figures of 2/17.

Arshdeep played a full season of the Indian Premier League. Since then, he has not played a single match for India during their tour of England, where the team played five Test matches. Arshdeep returned to India and played just one game in the Duleep Trophy before flying out to the UAE to join the team. Former India's bowling coach Bharat Arun believes that Arshdeep is short on match practice.

Speaking to PTI he said, "Arshdeep, we all know what he is capable of doing. He must have bowled a lot in England, but he is definitely short of match practice."

He added, "I think it is important to bowl in matches. It's a big challenge for Arshdeep. How quickly he gets back his match rhythm would be very, very important. It can be in a jiffy, or it can take him a couple of matches to get into rhythm,"

Team India's Asia Cup 2025 schedule

After the UAE clash, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, followed by their final group match against Oman on September 19. The Super 4 stage begins on September 20, with the final scheduled for September 28.