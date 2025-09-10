 Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Shows Off Her Dancing Moves As Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off; Video
The wedding dates are yet to be revealed, but going by recent pictures and visuals, it looks like the big day is likely to be just around the corner.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Image: Komal Sharma/X

Team India cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal, kicked off her pre-wedding festivities by performing dance in front of family and friends during bangal ceremony. Komal shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen dancing in bridal clothes. She was also joined on the stage by her fiancee Lovish Oberoi.

The wedding dates are yet to be revealed, but going by recent pictures and visuals, it looks like the big day is likely to be just around the corner. Besides the Bangal ceremony, visuals of her visiting the Gurudwara to seek blessings with her fiance and his family have also gone viral. In the picture, Komal is seen wearing a desi suit with a glow also clearly visible on her face. On the other hand, Lavish wore a white kurta-pyjama and half jacket and came wearing a pink pug

About Komal Sharma and Lovish Oberoi

In June 2025, Komal got engaged to Lovish Oberoi during a private family event in Shimla. The engagement photos, shared by Abhishek on his Instagram According to Insidesport, Lovish is a businessman who has a keen interest in golf.

Komal Sharma is a physiotherapist by profession. She obtained a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar in 2018, after which she obtained a master's degree in orthopedics from NIMS University, Jaipur in 2021.

Professionally, Komal serves as a physiotherapist at S.G.R.D. Medical College in Amritsar. Her expertise in orthopedics also indicates her proficiency in dealing with musculoskeletal issues, which is crucial in a sport as demanding as cricket. Komal not only supports Abhishek emotionally but also helps with his fitness and recovery.

She has also been seen attending IPL matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Besdies being in medical profession, Komal is also an social media influencer with close to 345k followers on Instagram

