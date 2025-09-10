'Jab Gussa Hote Hain...': Rinku Singh Reveals Rohit Sharma's Aggressive Side As Captain Ahead Of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener; Video

Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: X)

Team India star Rinku Singh has described Rohit Sharma's captaincy as he prepares for Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed batter hilariously underlined how Rohit scolds players when he becomes angry and expects nothing less than 100 per cent when on the field.

Although Rohit has proved himself to be one of India's most successful white-ball skippers, he has attracted plenty of attention through his hilarious one-liners. The 38-year-old famously let out cuss words during the Vizag Test against England held in February 2024.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Rinku said the below about Rohit's captaincy:

"Captaincy ke baare mein toh sabhi ko pata hai. Jab gussa hote hain, phool barsaate hain. Woh aggressive hain thode. Ground pe unko 100 per cent chahiye. Aisa nahin hona chahiye bilkul dhyaan nahin hai aapka, kaptaan par nigaah honi chahiye. Unko woh cheez chahiye, maine feel kari thi. Jabhi main kaptaani karta hoon, unko bolta hoon kaptaan aur keeper ke upar dhyaan do. Kya hota hai ki crowd itna hota hai, awaaz nahin aati hai toh gaaliyan padne lagti hai."

(Everyone knows about his captaincy. When he becomes angry, he showers flowers. He is a bit aggressive. He wants 100 per cent on the ground. It shouldn't be that your attention is not there and the attention must be on the captain. He wants that I noticed. Even when I captain, I tell the players to pay attention to the keeper and batter. There is crowd, voices aren't heard and you get scolded.)

Rinku Singh in good form ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, the southpaw has been in excellent from ahead of Asia Cup 2025. The recently-concluded UP T20 League saw Rinku finish off as the fourth-highest run-getter, aggregating 372 runs in 11 matches at 62 alongside a strike rate of 178.85.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against UAE on September 10, Wednesday in Dubai.