Asia Cup 2025: Who Is Simranjeet Singh? All You Need To Know About The UAE Bowler Who Bowled To 11-Year-Old Shubman Gill In Nets

Image: BCCI/ANI/X

It will be a heartfelt reunion in Dubai this Wednesday when India faces the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the Asia Cup 2025. Team India's Test skipper, Shubman Gill, crosses paths with UAE's late-blooming spinner, Simranjeet Singh, a connection rooted deep in Punjab's cricketing soil.

Back in 2011 or 2012, during net sessions at the Punjab Cricket Association academy in Mohali, Simranjeet bowled to a young Gill, who was just 11 or 12 at the time. Speaking to PTI he said, "I think Shubman Gill must have been around 11 or 12 years old at that time. He used to come in the nets regularly for practice. I would bowl later in the session, so I ended up bowling to him quite a lot as well. But I don’t know if he remembers me,”

Simranjeet's journey from Punjab To UAE player

Simranjeet, now 35, has been a part of the Punjab cricket scene long before Gill made headlines. A left-arm orthodox spinner, he was among the probables for Punjab's Ranji Trophy squad in 2017 but never quite broke into the national circuit.

His cricket journey took an unexpected turn during a short visit to Dubai for a 20-day training session. The second wave of COVID-19 left him stranded in the UAE, and what began as a temporary trip turned into a new beginning.

Simranjeet began coaching junior players and playing club cricket locally. His consistent performances and sharp bowling caught the attention of UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput after he completed the residency requirement of three years. A successful trial earned him a central contract with the Emirates Cricket Board.

In 2024, he finally made his international debut against Saudi Arabia in Doha. For Simranjeet, it's more than just a match it’s a full-circle moment