'Proud Of You, Success Will Inspire Millions Of Young People': PM Modi Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team For Winning World Cup 2025; WATCH

PM Modi Lauds Indian Women Cricket Team For Winning World 2025 | X

New Delhi: At the stroke of midnight, the Indian women's cricket team scripted history by winning their maiden World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil stadium on Sunday, November 2. Lauding the women's team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that their success would inspire millions of young people across India.

Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, PM Modi said, "This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket. All of India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team. This is India's first Women's World Cup. I congratulate our women's cricket team. We are proud of you. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country."

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, PM Narendra Modi says, "This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket. All of India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team.… pic.twitter.com/HKxifb3oPI — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Moments after Team India's victory, PM Modi also took to social media late Sunday night to congratulate Harmanpreet-led team. The Prime Minster called it "a spectacular win" that showcased "great skill and confidence."

“A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” the Prime Minister said in his X post.

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

Team India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final. After losing the toss, India was asked to bat first. The Indian women's team set the target of 299 runs for South Africa. Opener Shafali Verma, who came as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, once smashed a brilliant 87 runs. Her 87 runs off 76 balls set the tone for India’s innings.

Deepti Sharma continued her consistency in the middle order, adding a vital 58 runs. South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of their bowlers, claiming three wickets for 58 runs.

The moment all of India has been waiting for as ICC Chairman @JayShah hands India captain Harmanpreet Kaur the trophy 🏆#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/Y4V1Ub2Ofu — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2025

Chasing 299 in a high-pressure final, South Africa at one time was on track to chase down the total, but ultimately fell short, getting bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt stood tall with a magnificent century, scoring 101. Showing her all-round skills, Sharma picked up five wickets. At 12:00 AM Harmanpreet's final catch made Team India world champions.